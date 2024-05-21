Left Menu

Mauricio Pochettino Departs Chelsea: A One-Season Saga

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent after one season, despite guiding the club to a sixth-place finish. His tenure saw the club's fortunes improve from 12th place, amid heavy speculation about his future. Pochettino remained tight-lipped post-season as British media confirmed his departure.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:47 IST
Mauricio Pochettino has left his job as Chelsea manager by mutual consent after one season in charge of the Premier League club, British media reported on Tuesday. Pochettino joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club's new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital looked to freshen things up at Stamford Bridge after finishing 12th in the previous campaign.

Although Chelsea started the season poorly and found themselves in the bottom half of the standings despite spending more than any club in Europe, Pochettino managed to guide the London club to sixth in the Premier League standings. Speculation had been rife that the former Paris St Germain and Tottenham Hotspur boss would be gone after just one year in charge but Pochettino remained tight-lipped about his future when asked after their final game of the season on Sunday.

