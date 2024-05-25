Motor racing-Leclerc takes pole in Monaco as Verstappen hits the wall
Reuters | Monaco | Updated: 25-05-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 20:41 IST
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended Max Verstappen's record-equalling run of Formula One pole positions by putting in a blistering qualifying lap at his home Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull's triple world champion Verstappen, who was chasing a ninth successive pole and eighth of the season, hit the wall and will line up only sixth.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri joined Leclerc on the front row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris together on the second row.
