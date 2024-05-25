Left Menu

Man United wins the FA Cup after stunning Man City 2-1 in the final

Manchester United won the FA Cup after stunning defending champion Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

United's first silverware of the season deprived crosstown rival City of the first back-to-back English league-cup doubles.

The final was a repeat of last year's which City won 2-1, and Pep Guardiola's team did not give up its trophy without a fight.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute after mistakes from City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Kobbie Mainoo then added a second goal in the 39th to spark passionate celebrations from manager Erik ten Hag, whose job was under intense scrutiny going into the final. United was in control at halftime but City piled the pressure on in the second half and eventually got back into the game through substitute Jeremy Doku's long range shot into the bottom corner in the 87th.

By that point Erling Haaland had hit the bar, Kyle Walker had forced goalkeeper Andre Onana into two outstretched saves, and substitute Julian Alvarez missed the target from close range with only the keeper to beat.

