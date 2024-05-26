Dominant Displays and Tragic Farewells: A Sports Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz eases injury concerns with dominant early display at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the French Open after shrugging off pre-tournament concerns about his forearm while fellow seeds Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz advanced with hard-fought wins as the Grand Slam began on Sunday. Much of the focus was on title contender Alcaraz's recently injured right forearm in the build-up to the year's second major with the 21-year-old Spaniard saying he still had worries ahead of his clash with American J.J. Wolf.

Celtics surge late vs. Pacers, take 3-0 lead in East finals

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday went the entire day feeling under the weather before spending Saturday night making the Indiana Pacers feel sick. The 15-year NBA veteran was a thorn in the Pacers' side during the final 38.9 seconds of Saturday's 114-111 victory, as Boston took a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tennis-Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to set up potential Swiatek clash at French Open

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka survived an early scare when she laboured past unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 4-6 7-5 in the first round of the French Open on Sunday to claim her first win at Roland Garros in three years. Returning this year from a 15-month maternity break, Osaka had fallen in the first round at the Australian Open in January but looked set to breeze into the second round in Paris as the former world number one bombarded Bronzetti from the baseline.

Tennis-Alcaraz looks to ease injury doubts with fast start at Roland Garros

World number three Carlos Alcaraz returns to the French Open hoping to banish memories of the severe cramps that stopped his title charge in 2023 but will first need to address doubts caused by a recent injury when he plays J.J. Wolf on Sunday. Alcaraz's semi-final last year with eventual Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic was billed as a clash of titans but finished in anticlimactic fashion when the 21-year-old Spaniard broke down in front of stunned fans on Philippe Chatrier court.

Tennis-Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz made a winning start in his bid to claim a first French Open title when he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-1 6-2 6-1 without any obvious problems on his troublesome right forearm on Sunday. Last year's semi-finalist arrived at Roland Garros with only four matches under his belt on clay due to the issue that forced him to skip Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, with his Madrid title defence also derailed in between.

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray dies - PGA tour

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the PGA said in a statement. American Murray, who was 30, won his most recent title at this year's Sony Open and had pulled out of the Charles Schwab tournament during the second round citing an illness.

Tennis-Ostapenko battles past Cristian in French Open first round

Former champion and ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko overcame a rusty start in both sets to beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 7-5 and reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday.

The Latvian claimed her one Grand Slam title in Paris in 2017, but since then has failed to advance past the third round at Roland Garros.

Veteran C Billy Price (blood clot) announces retirement

Former first-round draft pick Billy Price announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday morning due to the potential of complications from a blood clot. Price, a center, last played in the league with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 season.

MLB roundup: Royals cough up 3 leads, still down Rays in 11th

Nelson Velazquez homered and drove in the go-ahead run with a double as the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kansas City scored three runs in the top of the 11th to put the game away after giving up three earlier leads.

Parents: Grayson Murray died by suicide

PGA Tour member Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed in a statement Sunday morning. The death of Murray was announced by commissioner Jay Monahan on Saturday, one day after the 30-year-old golfer cited illness following his withdrawal from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas.

