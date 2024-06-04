Left Menu

Mourning Grayson Murray: A Legacy Carved in Brotherhood

PGA Tour mourns the loss of Grayson Murray, a talented golfer who battled alcoholism and depression. Murray's tragic death by suicide came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge. His colleagues, fiancée, and tour officials gather to remember his life, highlighting his legacy of camaraderie and compassion.

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:47 IST
On a solemn Tuesday, dozens of players gathered for a heartfelt celebration of life for Grayson Murray, the PGA Tour winner who tragically took his own life a day after withdrawing from a tournament. Despite battling alcoholism and depression, Murray had made significant strides before his untimely death.

"All of us at the PGA Tour carry a heavy heart and will for a long time to come," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, his voice often cracking with emotion. "When you lose a family member, you can never quite put all the pieces back together."

The event at Memorial Park, a garden below the first tee at Muirfield Village, saw the presence of Murray's colleagues but not his immediate family. Next to the podium stood Murray's golf bag alongside a large framed photograph capturing his triumphant moment at the Sony Open. Monahan and Murray's friends shared touching anecdotes, underscoring the golfer's legacy of camaraderie and compassion.

