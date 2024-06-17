Rajasthan CM calls on PM Modi at Delhi, meets Union Ministers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Monday. After meeting the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister met Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupendra Yadav, Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi. On this occasion, he had a detailed discussion with the Union Minister on various important points including the increase of new sources of energy, modernization and use of new technology in development and power sectors related to the state of Rajasthan. Following this, the Chief Minister met the Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav in New Delhi. On this occasion, he had a positive discussion with the Union Minister on many important issues related to the welfare and development works of Rajasthan and the environment and climate.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her official residence. He had a discussion with the Union Minister regarding the upcoming budget 2024-25 of Rajasthan and received cordial guidance from her. Sharma paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi as well. He discussed on strengthening the health services and systems of Rajasthan and got his guidance.

Finally, Sharma paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri. The Chief Minister held a discussion on the development of Barmer Refinery and the industrial area near it. This meeting took place at the official residence of Union Minister Puri. (ANI)

