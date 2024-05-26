Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders' Triumphant Third IPL Victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' third IPL title win, congratulating the team for their record-breaking performance. KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the Sunday evening final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2024 23:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for winning their third IPL trophy.

''Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL,'' Banerjee posted on X.

''Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come,'' she added.

KKR lifted their third IPL title beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday evening.

