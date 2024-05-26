Kolkata Knight Riders' Triumphant Third IPL Victory
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' third IPL title win, congratulating the team for their record-breaking performance. KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the Sunday evening final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for winning their third IPL trophy.
''Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL,'' Banerjee posted on X.
''Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come,'' she added.
KKR lifted their third IPL title beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KKR
- IPL
- Cricket
- Mamata Banerjee
- Victory
- Trophy
- Kolkata
- Celebration
- Bengal
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
ALSO READ
KKR's Triumphant Formula: Unity and Resilience in Victory and Defeat
KKR Face Daunting Task as GT Aims to Seal Victory in Crucial IPL Clash
One Suspect Apprehended in Kolkata in Connection with Delhi Car Showroom Shooting
Delhi car showroom firing case: Second accused arrested from Kolkata
Gehlot questions need for Rahul Gandhi's candidacy after K.L. Sharma's victory over BJP's Smriti Irani