Epic Moments and Farewells: A Week in Sports

Tennis-Nadal has tough opener with Zverev in what could be his last French Open

In what could be his last French Open, 14-times champion Rafa Nadal faces a tough task to avoid it all ending in a first-round exit when he plays Alexander Zverev on Monday. Nadal had already announced that this could be the final season of his career but on his arrival in Paris the Spaniard said he could not yet be sure that he was ready to close the door on Roland Garros.

Tennis-Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the French Open after shrugging off pre-tournament concerns about his forearm while fellow seeds Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz advanced with hard-fought wins as the Grand Slam began on Sunday. Much of the focus was on title contender Alcaraz's recent right forearm injury in the build-up to the year's second major with the 21-year-old Spaniard saying he still had lingering concerns ahead of his clash with American J.J. Wolf.

Celtics surge late vs. Pacers, take 3-0 lead in East finals

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday went the entire day feeling under the weather before spending Saturday night making the Indiana Pacers feel sick. The 15-year NBA veteran was a thorn in the Pacers' side during the final 38.9 seconds of Saturday's 114-111 victory, as Boston took a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tennis-Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will have low expectations and high hopes at the French Open this year, but the top-ranked Serb said on Sunday that he knew how to raise his game on the biggest stage despite a wobbly season. Djokovic has had a bumpy few months by his own admission after the 37-year-old was denied a record-extending 11th title at the Australian Open by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in January, with erratic form affecting his rhythm thereafter.

Tennis-Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to set up potential Swiatek clash at French Open

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka survived an early scare when she laboured past unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 4-6 7-5 in the first round of the French Open on Sunday to claim her first win at Roland Garros in three years. Returning this year from a 15-month maternity break, Osaka had fallen in the first round at the Australian Open in January but looked set to breeze into the second round in Paris as the former world number one bombarded Bronzetti from the baseline.

Tennis-Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz made a winning start in his bid to claim a first French Open title when he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-1 6-2 6-1 without any obvious problems on his troublesome right forearm on Sunday. Last year's semi-finalist arrived at Roland Garros with only four matches under his belt on clay due to the issue that forced him to skip Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, with his Madrid title defence also derailed in between.

MLB roundup: Tigers top Jays in offensive showcase

Matt Vierling hit a game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers outslugged the visiting Toronto Blue Jays for a 14-11 victory on Sunday. Vierling's game-winner came off Jordan Romano (1-2) and extended Detroit's winning streak to three games. Spencer Torkelson singled and Kerry Carpenter was intentionally walked to get to Vierling in the ninth.

Mariners activate LHP Tayler Saucedo from IL

The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Tayler Saucedo from the 15-day injured list on Sunday. Saucedo, 30, sustained a right knee injury while covering first base in the eighth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins on May 7. He struck out one batter in one scoreless inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Motor racing-Newgarden wins back-to-back Indy 500s as scandal lingers

Josef Newgarden won a final lap duel with Pato O'Ward to become the first back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 in 22-years on Sunday, team owner Roger Penske's 20th win of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" coming with a whiff of scandal. Newgarden's victory capped an eventful afternoon at the Brickyard that saw the start delayed four hours due to severe storms and the race interrupted by multiple cautions.

Golf-PGA Tour player Grayson Murray died by suicide, says family

Twice PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray's death on Saturday at the age of 30 was by suicide, his parents said on Sunday. American Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

