USA's Major League Cricket acquires List A status from ICC

The United States Major League Cricket became the second Associate Franchise Tournament after the United Arab Emirate's International League T20 to acquire List A status from the International Cricket Council (ICC). With this new status, the MLC will be acknowledged as a legitimate T20 league, and tournament playing records will now be used to calculate official format statistics.

The tournament director, Justin Geale expressed his feelings following the decision. "We are really excited for the news, as it's a recognition of the standard and high quality of players taking part in the tournament. By awarding MLC List A status for the upcoming season, it helps to acknowledge the strength and growing stature of the tournament and ultimately will help to enhance the credibility of the sport in the USA on a global scale," Geale told ESPNcricinfo.

The director further stated that he is thankful to the ICC for taking out time, and look at the cricket in the USA. "The most important part for me, though, is it ensures the performances of some of the world's best players alongside their peers are adequately reflected in their career statistics. Really thankful to the ICC for taking the time to look at it as cricket in the USA doesn't always fit into a template. We are an Associate nation and proud of that, one with a unique opportunity in front of us. It's our hope that on the back of the upcoming World Cup and a successful season, we can continue to build a platform for the sport to grow and ultimately succeed in the USA," Geale added.

Coming MLC season 2, reigning champions MI New York, led by West Indies T20 superstar Kieron Pollard against the runners-up of 2023, Seattle Orcas, captained by South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell clash in the opening game on July 5. The second season of the tournament is a significant milestone in the history of T20 cricket in the United States. Building on the momentum of its inaugural 2023 season, MLC has extended the tournament due to demand with an extra six league matches. The four-game playoff series, to be hosted in Grand Prairie, Texas, is set to captivate cricket fans across the globe.

The Texas Super Kings, spearheaded by classy South African Faf du Plessis, will take on West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine's LA Knight Riders at the purpose-built Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas on June 5 as well, as per an MLC press release. The opening weekend also features the Australian-stacked Washington Freedom featuring Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and coach Ricky Ponting, facing MI New York on Saturday, July 6. The San Francisco Unicorns, bolstered by hard-hitting opening New Zealand batter Finn Allen, will host the LA Knight Riders on July 7, Sunday, at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. (ANI)

