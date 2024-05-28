Left Menu

Vikramaditya Chaufla to Lead India at World Racketlon Championship

Vikramaditya Chaufla has been named captain of the six-member Indian squad for the World Racketlon Championship in Rotterdam from July 31 to August 4. Chaufla, a former badminton player, has previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Championship. The squad includes Nihit Kumar Singh, Karan Taneja, Prashant Sen, Nikhil Mansukhani, and Nayna Taneja.

Vikramaditya Chaufla was on Tuesday named captain of the six-member India squad for the World Racketlon Championship in Rotterdam from July 31 to August 4.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Chaufla, a former badminton player, was a member of the India racketlon squad in the previous two World Championship. He had won a silver medal in the individual category in the 2022 edition also held in Rotterdam.

Also part of the squad are Nihit Kumar Singh, Karan Taneja, Prashant Sen Nikhil Mansukhani and sole female player in Nayna Taneja. The Racketlon India Sports Association announced the squad on Tuesday.

''It is a great honour for me to lead the team in my third appearance at World Championship. Racketlon is a sport that is growing fast in India and a good performance in the World Championship will only increase the awareness around the game. The aim is win a medal for the country,'' said Chaufla, who hails from Udaipur. K K Cheema, who is the president of Racketlon India Sports Association, will be the team manager.

