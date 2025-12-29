India Open Badminton Tournament: Bigger Venue, Bigger Thrills!

The eagerly anticipated BWF India Open Super 750 badminton tournament will see a change of venue this January. The tournament, originally slated for the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, will now be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, promising enhanced scale and a better fan experience.

This move comes as India gears up to host the World Championships next August, with the USD 950,000 India Open acting as a testing ground. The new venue, with its seating capacity of over 8,000, will accommodate more spectators, a step up from the previous location's capacity.

Fans can purchase tickets online through Ticmint, with prices ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 1,750. Organized by the Badminton Association of India under BWF, the event will feature top players like An Se-young, PV Sindhu, and Lakshya Sen. This relocation was driven partly by past criticisms of ''unacceptable'' conditions and aims to enhance the sport's stature and fan experience, according to BAI's General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.