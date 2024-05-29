T20 WC records that could be broken during upcoming edition in USA, West Indies

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed many record-breaking performances over the years, that have immortalised the names of many superstars and legends in cricketing history. As the teams gather for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean starting from June 1 onwards, the biggest T20 WC ever with 20 teams, it is time to witness some history in the making. With the format known for its record-breaking feats, let us take a look at some of the records that could be broken in this edition of the tournament.

-Most Fours Virat Kohli has scored 103 fours in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and is just behind Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena's 111 fours. Kohli already holds the record for the highest run tally in the tournament, and the chase master will aim to add another accolade to his name in this edition. Rohit Sharma who is fourth on the list with 91 fours will also look to get to the top spot as will David Warner, who has 86 fours to his name now, as per ICC.

-Fastest Hundred (by balls) With 47- and 50-ball centuries, Chis Gayle currently holds the top two spots for the fastest century in the Men's T20 World Cup. With Nepal's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton setting the fastest overall T20 century at just 33 balls this year, this record could very well be under threat. With the expanded teams in this edition and the high strike rates witnessed already this year, expect this record to be broken in this edition.

-Most catches by a fielder AB de Villiers currently sits at the top of the table for most catches as a fielder in the Men's T20 World Cup with 23 catches to his name. David Warner is next on the list with 21 catches. The Australian will look to get this record in his name as he gears up to play another T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell are also in the running for the pole position as they both are joint-fourth in the list with 16 catches each.

-First team to win all ICC Trophies at the same time Pat Cummins led Australia to history last year when they won the ICC Test Championship and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. In the Caribbean this year they have the opportunity to become the first team in history to hold the ICC Trophies in all three formats of the game at the same time if they manage to win the 2024 T20 World Cup. In addition to this, Australia is also the defending champions in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as well.

Most Runs in a single edition of the tournament With the total number of teams expanding from 16 to a record 20 in this edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, teams have the potential to play up to nine matches in the tournament. With this increase in matches, one can expect the record of total runs accumulated in a single edition to be challenged. Currently, the record belongs to Virat Kohli who scored 319 runs in 6 matches in the 2014 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

