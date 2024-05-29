Drama Unfolds at French Open: Tsitsipas and Hurkacz Steal the Spotlight
The fourth day of the French Open saw intense matches under cloudy skies with temperatures around 16°C. Highlights included Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Daniel Altmaier and Hubert Hurkacz playing Brandon Nakashima. Big names like Djokovic, Ruud, Sabalenka, and Nadal also made headlines with their performances.
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): PLAY UNDER WAY AT 0912 GMT
Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F). Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas faces German Daniel Altmaier on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz plays American Brandon Nakashima on Court Simonne-Mathieu in the second round of action.
READ MORE: PREVIEW-Big guns Swiatek and Osaka meet in early French Open showdown
Djokovic up and running with victory over Herbert in Paris French Open order of play on Wednesday
Ruud, Sabalenka light up Roland Garros after rain wreaks havoc on schedule Sabalenka mows down teenager Andreeva in French Open first round
Two-time finalist Ruud makes winning start in quest for French Open title Zheng sends Cornet into retirement with French Open thumping
Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Wilander Rybakina eases past Minnen into French Open second round
Tsitsipas eases into French Open second round Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into French Open second round
Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence Paris darling Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat
Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French Open
- Tsitsipas
- Hurkacz
- Djokovic
- tennis
- Paris
- Grand Slam
- Swiatek
- Nadal
- Osaka
ALSO READ
Olympics-China's Ma gets a shot at sixth table tennis gold in Paris
Gautam Navlakha Granted Bail in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case
Diksha Dagar Targets Improved Focus in Paris After Tokyo Success
SC declines to extend stay on Gautam Navlakha's bail in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case
Tennis-Gauff says tweaked serve needs time to take off