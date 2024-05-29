Drama Unfolds at French Open: Tsitsipas and Hurkacz Steal the Spotlight

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): PLAY UNDER WAY AT 0912 GMT

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F). Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas faces German Daniel Altmaier on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz plays American Brandon Nakashima on Court Simonne-Mathieu in the second round of action.

