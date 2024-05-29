Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at French Open: Tsitsipas and Hurkacz Steal the Spotlight

The fourth day of the French Open saw intense matches under cloudy skies with temperatures around 16°C. Highlights included Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Daniel Altmaier and Hubert Hurkacz playing Brandon Nakashima. Big names like Djokovic, Ruud, Sabalenka, and Nadal also made headlines with their performances.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:47 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): PLAY UNDER WAY AT 0912 GMT

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F). Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas faces German Daniel Altmaier on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz plays American Brandon Nakashima on Court Simonne-Mathieu in the second round of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

