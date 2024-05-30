Sophie Ecclestone Shatters ODI Records with 100th Wicket
England spinner Sophie Ecclestone became the fastest woman to reach 100 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket, achieving the milestone in just 63 matches. She outpaced the previous record held by Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Ecclestone was also named Player of the Series for her performance.
England spinner Sophie Ecclestone became the fastest woman to reach 100 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket after claiming three in their 178-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who was also named Player of the Series with a haul of six wickets across three ODIs, scythed through the Pakistan tail by taking the wickets of Aliya Riaz, Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu.
She has reached the 100-wicket mark after bowling in 63 matches, beating the previous record held by Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who took 64 innings to get to that total. "The girls know I'm not good with numbers, I'm not good with stats. But it's amazing and hopefully it can continue," Ecclestone said. "I think the best thing for me is to enjoy it, and I play in the best team for enjoying it."
