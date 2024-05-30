Jabir MP Shines at Indian Grand Prix, Clinches Men's 400m Hurdles

The spotlight fell on Kerala's international hurdler Jabir MP in the absence of several top stars as he topped the men's 400m hurdles race with 49.94 seconds at the second leg of the one-day Indian Grand Prix series here on Thursday.

The 27-year-old surged ahead of the other competitors at the last bend of the 400m hurdles group A race to post a sub-50 seconds time, pushing home favourite Santhosh Kumar T (50.14) to second spot at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

He was competing in his first race of the season.

Santhosh Kumar later clocked a brilliant time in the 400m flat -- 46.46 seconds -- to win group A race.

The women's 400m hurdles was dominated by Asian Games medallist R Vithya Ramraj who clocked 57.28 seconds. Vithya also scored a double by posting a time of 53.00 seconds to win the women's 400m A race.

Most of the country's top athletes gave the meet a miss as they are currently competing abroad in view of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. Results: Men: 200m A race: Nallubothu Shanumaga S (Andhra Pradesh) 21.18 seconds; Varun Oori Manohar (Tamil Nadu) 21.70 seconds; Tamil Arasu S (Tamil Nadu) 21.92 seconds.

200m B race: Manav R (Tamil Nadu) 21.70 seconds, Santhosh S (Tamil Nadu) 21.94 seconds, Manoj Kumar S (Tamil Nadu) 22.19 seconds.

400m A: Santhosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) 46.46 seconds, K Avinash (Tamil Nadu) 47.30 seconds, Kapil (Haryana) 47.66 seconds.

400m B: Aakash Babu C (Tamil Nadu) 47.75 seconds.

1500m: Ashok Dandasena (Odisha) 3:50.44 seconds, Priyanshu U (Uttarakhand) 3:50.60 seconds, Adarsh Gopi (Kerala) 3:51.90 seconds.

5,000m: Deepak Bhatt (Uttarakhand) 14:24.66 seconds, Anand Krishna K (Kerala) 14:39.90 seconds, Mohan Saini (Goa) 14:50.11 seconds.

400m hurdles A race: Jabir MP (Kerala) 49.94 seconds, Santhosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) 50.14 seconds, Sathish K (Tamil Nadu) 51.46 seconds.

400m hurdles B race: Akhil Babu Akhilnivas (Kerala) 52.47 seconds Shot put: Parveen (Haryana) 16.21m, S Ebenezer (Tamil Nadu) 15.24m.

Javelin: Vikash Sharma (Uttarakhand) 52.78m Pole vault: Yugendran R Ran (Tamil Nadu) 5.20m, M Gowtham (Tamil Nadu) 5.10m, Sidharth AK (Kerala) 4.90m.

Triple Jump: Mohammed Salahuddin (Tamil Nadu) 16.40m, Karthik U (Kerala)16.20m, Mohanraj J (Tamil Nadu) 16.02m.

Women: 200m: Srabani Nanda (Odisha) 24.49 seconds, Daneshwari AT (Karnataka) 25.06 seconds, Dhivya J (Tamil Nadu) 25.26 seconds.

400m A race: R Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 53.00 seconds, Sinchal Kaveramma (Karnataka) 53.70 seconds, Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 53.79 seconds.

400m B race: Anankha BA (Kerala) 54.37 seconds 1500m: S Neelambari (Tamil Nadu) 4:24.16 seconds, Thota Sankeertana (Chhattisgarh) 4:26.84 seconds, Elavarasi Kumaran (Tamil Nadu) 4:26.96 seconds.

5,000m: Beby (Uttar Pradesh) 17:30.91 seconds, Sanghamitra Mahata (Jharkhand) 17: 39.71 seconds, Pooja (Rajasthan) 18:09.57 seconds.

400m hurdles: R Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 57.28 seconds, Ramandeep Kaur (Punjab) 1:01.60 seconds, Mugada Sireesha (Andhra Pradesh) 1:03.06 seconds Triple jump: Pavithra G (Karnataka) 13.14m, I Asha Ilango (Tamil Nadu) 12.98m, Sharvari Avinash Parule (Maharashtra) 12.95m.

Javelin: Anjani Kumari (Bihar) 47.75m, Hemamalini Neelakanda (Tamil Nadu) 47.47m, Lalita Choudhary (Rajasthan) 42.09m.

Shot put: Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 17.13m, Sharmila M (Tamil Nadu) 12.90m, Vaishnavi B (Tamil Nadu) 12.82m.

Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) 4.00m, Mariya Jaison (Kerala) 3.90m, Karthika V (Tamil Nadu) 3.10m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)