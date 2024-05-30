Left Menu

Indian junior men's hockey team defeats Germany in penalty shootout, women's team secures draw

India junior men's hockey team registered a shootout victory against Germany, while the Indian junior women's hockey team concluded their Tour of Europe with a draw against Oranje Rood

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:59 IST
Indian junior men's hockey team defeats Germany in penalty shootout, women's team secures draw
Hockey India logo (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

India junior men's hockey team registered a shootout victory against Germany, while the Indian junior women's hockey team concluded their Tour of Europe with a draw against Oranje Rood.

After the game against Germany ended in a 1-1 draw, the junior men's team triumphed in the shootouts with a 3-1 win. For the junior women's hockey team, Sanjana Horo (18') and Anisha Sahu (58') scored in their 2-2 draw with Oranje Rood. After a quiet first half, during which neither the Indian team nor Germany could find the back of the net, Mukesh Toppo (33') scored off a rebound from a penalty corner early in the third quarter.

The Indian Colts held their lead until Germany equalized four minutes into the fourth quarter, adding excitement to the game. Despite both teams' efforts to take the lead, the score remained unchanged at the end of regulation time, leading to a penalty shootout. The junior men's team won the shootout 3-1, with Gurjot Singh, Dilraj Singh, and Manmeet Singh scoring. They concluded their Tour of Europe with a victory in their final game. Meanwhile, the Indian junior women's hockey team played a quiet first quarter against Oranje Rood. Early in the second quarter, Sanjana Horo (18') broke the deadlock for India. Oranje Rood responded well, earning two penalty corners but the Indian defence held firm, ending the first half 1-0 in India's favour. Oranje Rood took the initiative in the third quarter. In their search for goals, Oranje Rood pushed India back, earning three penalty corners and scoring twice to take a 2-1 lead. The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team strove to level the score in the last quarter, achieving a breakthrough when Anisha Sahu (58') scored in the final moments, ending the match in a 2-2 draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024