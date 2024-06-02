Left Menu

Epic Duel at Mugello: Bagnaia Triumphs, Bastianini Shines

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory at the Italian Grand Prix, held at the Mugello Circuit, on Sunday. His teammate, Enea Bastianini, seized the opportunity in the final lap to overtake Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin, securing second place at their home circuit.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:20 IST
Epic Duel at Mugello: Bagnaia Triumphs, Bastianini Shines
Francesco Bagnaia

R eigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday at the Mugello Circuit, while his team mate Enea Bastianini overtook Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin on the final lap to take second place.

Polesitter Martin looked well set to challenge Bagnaia for top spot in the final stages of the race, but Bastianini managed to find the pace to overtake him in the final sector at turn 15 to grab second on the two Italians' home circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024