Epic Duel at Mugello: Bagnaia Triumphs, Bastianini Shines

R eigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday at the Mugello Circuit, while his team mate Enea Bastianini overtook Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin on the final lap to take second place.

Polesitter Martin looked well set to challenge Bagnaia for top spot in the final stages of the race, but Bastianini managed to find the pace to overtake him in the final sector at turn 15 to grab second on the two Italians' home circuit.

