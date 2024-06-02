Thrilling Quarterfinal Lineups at the French Open

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1608 JABEUR MOVES PAST TAUSON INTO QUARTERS

Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur beat Clara Tauson of Denmark 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the second successive year, where she will play American third seed Coco Gauff. 1430 ALCARAZ SETS UP TSITSIPAS QUARTER-FINAL CLASH

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz had little trouble in beating Felix Auger-Aliassime, sealing a 6-3 6-3 6-1 victory over the Canadian to move into the quarter-finals where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas. "He's said in the past he likes playing against me, so I hope he likes it a little bit less this time," Tsitsipas said. "I hope I can get him to that stage of feeling that it's not so comfortable playing against me."

READ MORE: Alcaraz glides past Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarter-finals

Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach French Open quarter-finals Tsitsipas beats Arnaldi to reach French Open quarter-finals

Gauff cruises past Cocciaretto to French Open quarter-finals Swiatek, Gauff not in favour of late matches after Djokovic marathon

French Open order of play on Monday Freedom and flair, Jabeur's name of the game in French Open hunt

Marathon man Djokovic hangs on in latest ever finish at French Open Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through French Open late, late show

Zverev survives Griekspoor marathon to advance at French Open Medvedev overcomes fearless Machac to move into last 16

Sabalenka keeps up good-luck ritual of signing trainer's bald head Umpire swoops to rescue injured pigeon at French Open

De Minaur tries to track down young superfan 1405 TSITSIPAS THROUGH TO QUARTERS

Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame an early blip to beat Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to move into the quarter-finals. 1113 GAUFF EASES PAST COCCIARETTO

American third seed Coco Gauff comfortably beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-2 to reach the quarter finals. Gauff will play the winner of the fourth round match between Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur and Denmark's Clara Tauson.

1029 VONDROUSOVA DOWNS DANILOVIC Czech fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova eased to a 6-4 6-2 fourth round victory over Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

The former finalist will play three-time champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals. 0950 SWIATEK STORMS PAST POTAPOVA WITH DOUBLE BAGEL

Three-time French Open champion and world number one Iga Swiatek crushed Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals. The Polish top seed looked in a hurry as she rattled off the double-bagel win in 40 minutes.

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 14 degrees Celsius (57.2°F).

World number one Iga Swiatek faces Anastasia Potapova in the opening match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with two-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz in action against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)