Thrilling Finish as West Indies Clinch Victory with Last-ball Boundary

West Indies secured a nail-biting victory against their opponents with a target of 137 runs in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Brandon King and Roston Chase, and despite early setbacks, Andre Russell's unbeaten effort helped them clinch the win in the final over.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a thrilling cricket showdown, West Indies triumphed with a last-ball boundary to chase down a 137-run target set over 20 overs. Brandon King kicked off the innings with a solid 34 runs, while Roston Chase remained not out with 42.

The West Indies faced early challenges with Johnson Charles falling for a duck and Nicholas Pooran being dismissed for 27. However, key middle-order partnerships steadied the inning. Andre Russell's unbeaten 15 runs ultimately sealed the win.

Bowling highlights included Assad Vala's impressive spell of 4 overs for 28 runs, taking two crucial wickets. Despite disciplined bowling, the opposition couldn't hold off the determined West Indies side, who reached their target with just one ball to spare.

