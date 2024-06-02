Thrilling Finish as West Indies Clinch Victory with Last-ball Boundary

In a thrilling cricket showdown, West Indies triumphed with a last-ball boundary to chase down a 137-run target set over 20 overs. Brandon King kicked off the innings with a solid 34 runs, while Roston Chase remained not out with 42.

The West Indies faced early challenges with Johnson Charles falling for a duck and Nicholas Pooran being dismissed for 27. However, key middle-order partnerships steadied the inning. Andre Russell's unbeaten 15 runs ultimately sealed the win.

Bowling highlights included Assad Vala's impressive spell of 4 overs for 28 runs, taking two crucial wickets. Despite disciplined bowling, the opposition couldn't hold off the determined West Indies side, who reached their target with just one ball to spare.

