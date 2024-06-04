England's Commanding 3-0 Win Over Bosnia and Herzegovina

England kicked off their European Championship preparation with a 3-0 victory over non-qualifiers Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday at St James' Park, thanks to goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Harry Kane.

England stepped up their pace after a dull first half and Palmer, who scored nine penalties for Chelsea this season, broke the deadlock with his first England goal in the 60th minute from the spot after Ezri Konsa was tugged down in the box. Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold, who was one of the bright spots on the night, doubled their lead in the 85th minute with his third goal for England when he fired home from a tight angle. Kane scored four minutes later when he poked the ball in from close range after a scramble in front of goal.

Several key players including midfielder Jude Bellingham, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid on Saturday, were missing, but the match was much about manager Gareth Southgate deciding on which seven players he must cut before Friday's deadline for their 26-man squad. England host Iceland in their final friendly on Friday at Wembley before departing for Germany.

