Sports Highlights: Aprilia's New Star, T20 Cricket Showdown, and Farewell to Legends

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-MotoGP championship leader Martin to switch from Pramac to Aprilia next year

MotoGP world championship leader Jorge Martin will switch from Pramac Racing to Aprilia next year, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Monday. Martin's move comes after Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro announced last month that he would retire at the end of MotoGP's 2024 season.

Cricket-New York prepares for India-Pakistan T20: 'Super Bowl on steroids'

New York officials are preparing for the "Super Bowl on steroids" as thousands descend upon Nassau County for the clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The two sides form one of the most intense rivalries in sport and the temporary, 34,000-seat stadium in East Meadow, New York, will be bursting at the seams, with millions more watching on TV.

Hall of Famer, Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52

Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen died Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico. He was 52. Allen made 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro first teams over 14 seasons as an offensive lineman for the Cowboys (1994-2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07). He was a member of the Hall of Fame's All-Decade teams for the 1990s and the 2000s and was inducted into Canton in 2013.

Olympics-Mbappe misses out on France training camp

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's 25-man preliminary squad for a training camp ahead of this year's Paris Olympics, head coach Thierry Henry said on Monday. Although his omission does not mean the 2018 World Cup winner has been ruled out of the Games, his chances of playing appear to be receding.

Tennis-Djokovic endures another French Open epic, survives Cerundolo scare

Defending champion Novak Djokovic produced a superhuman effort to subdue Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-1 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 on Monday and reach the quarter-finals of the French Open, as the top seed shrugged off a knee issue for a milestone win. Big-hitting women's title contenders made short work of their opponents earlier as second seed Aryna Sabalenka thrashed American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 while fourth seed Elena Rybakina eased to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Panthers zero in on Oilers' dynamic duo in Cup prep

Panthers coach Paul Maurice downplayed the record distance separating Florida and the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. He's too focused on figuring out a plan to slow down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who piloted the Oilers back to the Cup final for the first time since 2006.

Cricket-Essex charged over alleged racism that went on for years

English county club Essex have been charged over alleged racism at the club that went on for nearly a decade, following an investigation. The charge was announced on Monday after an investigation undertaken by the Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport's rules which operates independently from the rest of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson agrees to 4-year extension

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a contract extension Monday that reportedly makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The four-year, $140 million extension includes $88.7 million at signing and $110 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

Tennis-Rising Russian teenager Andreeva sends local hope Gracheva packing

Russian-born Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva rode a huge wave of support from the large partisan crowd but could not prevent a 7-5 6-2 defeat by teenager Mirra Andreeva in the French Open fourth round on Monday. It was a disappointing end for fans on Court Suzanne Lenglen who had taken to Gracheva after she obtained French nationality last year but they also acknowledged rising Russian 17-year-old Andreeva who becomes the youngest player to reach the women's quarter-finals at the French Open since 2006.

Giants expect TE Darren Waller to retire

When the Giants report to training camp next month, they are not expecting tight end Darren Waller to be with the team. According to multiple reports, the Giants are confident Waller intends to retire from the NFL, a decision he has wrestled with since the end of the 2023 season -- his first with New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)