Afghanistan's Stunning Triumph: Farooqi's Fiery Spell Decimates Uganda in T20 World Cup Debut

Afghanistan launched their T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding 125-run win over debutant Uganda. Standout performances by openers Gurbaz and Zadran set a solid score, while pacer Farooqi's majestic five-wicket haul dismantled Uganda's batting lineup. Afghanistan faces a tougher challenge ahead against New Zealand.

PTI | Providence | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:07 IST
Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Country:
  • United States

Afghanistan launched their T20 World Cup campaign in an explosive fashion, securing a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutant Uganda. The match saw stellar performances from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who set a solid foundation with fluent fifties.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi stole the show with a lethal spell, claiming five wickets for just nine runs. His efforts, including two near hat-tricks, dismantled Uganda's batting lineup, leaving them at a mere 58 runs in 16 overs.

Afghanistan's skipper and country's cricket icon Rashid Khan expressed pride in the team's overall performance, emphasizing the importance of their hard work and mindset. Afghanistan now prepares for a tougher challenge against New Zealand.

