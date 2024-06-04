Left Menu

Mayank Chakraborty Shines: Topples Grandmaster Pranav Anand in World Juniors Chess

International Master Mayank Chakraborty defeated top-rated Indian Grandmaster Pranav Anand to become one of the co-leaders in the World Juniors Chess Championship. Four players are leading with three wins each, signaling a competitive event ahead. In the women's section, Divya Deshmukh secured her third consecutive victory, keeping her title hopes alive.

Updated: 04-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:21 IST
In a stunning display of tactical brilliance, International Master Mayank Chakraborty toppled the highest-rated Indian Grandmaster Pranav Anand in the World Juniors Chess Championship on Tuesday. Chakraborty emerged as a co-leader in the tournament.

Chakraborty maintained a dynamically balanced position through a closed Ruy Lopez setting. His decisive knight sacrifice during the middle game flipped the board in his favor. Despite Anand's higher ranking, Chakraborty's superior understanding of the attack secured him the crucial win.

While four players are currently leading with perfect scores after three rounds, eight rounds remain to decide the ultimate under-20 world chess champion. In the women's section, India's top seed Divya Deshmukh clinched her third consecutive win, edging closer to the title in a field dominated by international competitors.

