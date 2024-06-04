T20 WC: Pringle, Van Beek leads Dutch bowling attack to restrict Nepal at 106

Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek led the Netherlands bowling attack in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 after they restricted Nepal at 106 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday. After winning the toss, the Dutch side opted to field first against Nepal and their decision did go in their favour as they were successful in bundling Nepal's batting lineup.

Kushal Bhurtel (7 runs from 10 balls, 1 four) and Aasif Sheikh (4 runs from 8 balls, 1 four) opened for Nepal and displayed a sloppy performance. The wickets started to fall from the second over after Tim Pringle made the first breakthrough of the match when he removed Aasif from the crease.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel (35 runs from 37 balls, 5 fours) was the only standout batter for them as he was the highest run scorer among his teammates. Apart from Paudel, Gulsan Jha (14 runs from 15 balls, 1 six) and Karan KC (17 runs from 12 balls, 2 sixes) were the other run-getters for Nepal.

The Dutch bowling attack dominated the game from the very first moment of the first inning, stopping Nepal from scoring runs. Both Pringle and Van Beek picked up three wickets in their respective spells. Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede bagged two wickets in their respective spells and stopped Nepal at 106 in the 19.2th over of the match.

The Netherlands need to make 107 runs to win the match. Brief score: Nepal 106 (Rohit Paudel 36, Karan KC 17, Gulsan Jha 14; Logan van Beek 3/18) vs Netherlands. (ANI)

