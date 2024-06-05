Left Menu

Xavi's Departure: Inside Barcelona's Decision to Sack a Legend

Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced the sacking of coach Xavi Hernandez after the latter expressed doubts about the squad. Xavi, who led Barcelona to a league title last season, was let go despite initially agreeing to continue. The club has faced criticism for its handling of club legends.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:19 IST
Xavi's Departure: Inside Barcelona's Decision to Sack a Legend
Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that he decided to sack coach Xavi Hernandez after the former midfielder expressed doubts about the squad. Xavi, who joined Barcelona on a three-year deal when Dutchman Ronald Koeman left in 2021, led the Catalan giants to their 27th league title last season.

The 44-year-old was fired last month, only a few weeks after the club announced their former captain would honour the last year of his contract and lead them through next season. "Xavi did a good job, he took over the team at a time of maximum difficulty, last year we won the league and the Super Cup, but this year things haven't worked out," Laporta told Barca One.

"In February I accepted that he should leave in June because it helped us not to look for a replacement urgently. Then he asked us to continue... It was all very forced when we decided on his continuity. Xavi is a legend and his enthusiasm made us take the decision to ratify him. "At the time of his U-turn, I asked him: 'Do you believe in the team?' He told me 'Yes.' He said he had faith in this team.

"However, there were then comments in which he changed his discourse after conversations with (sporting director) Deco with respect to necessary changes to the squad. "That made me realise that I had to give another impulse, it made me think again, and I thought of Hansi Flick to get the best out of this squad."

Barca have been criticised for their treatment of club greats such as Xavi, Koeman and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi, who left the club for Paris St Germain in 2021. "Everything can be done better. The what is well decided, the how it is executed, depending on the circumstances. When Xavi changed his mind, we had a very important game against Rayo in which we were playing for second place," Laporta said.

"Xavi's concern led us to rush the announcement of our decision. I didn't want to make people suffer because they needed to know what was going on," the president added referring to the recent announcement of the new manager Flick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024