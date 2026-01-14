Left Menu

Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team

Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne rejoined the Indian women's hockey team after a successful previous tenure. He aims to lead them to new victories following his earlier achievements, including a historic Olympic run. Marijne takes over from Harendra Singh, with the Women's World Cup Qualifiers as his first big challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:41 IST
Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team
Sjoerd Marijne
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne officially rejoined the Indian women's hockey team as chief coach, marking a renewed association after his impactful first term from 2017 to 2021. Marijne's return comes two weeks after his reappointment, following his leadership that led the team to a remarkable fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hockey India released a photo commemorating Marijne's welcome by the nation's top sports officials as he steps back into the coaching arena. Marijne himself shared an image on social media, capturing his arrival in India, and expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "With fresh energy back in India." Supporting him in his role is Matias Vila as the analytic coach.

Faced with the immediate task of preparing for the Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14, Marijne has taken over the role vacated by Harendra Singh, who resigned due to unsatisfactory results last December. Marijne's past successes include leading India to the World League semi-finals in 2017 and securing silver at the 2018 Women's Asian Champions Trophy and Jakarta Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark

Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark

 Global
2
Goa's Water Security Strategy: No New Mhadei Diversion by Karnataka

Goa's Water Security Strategy: No New Mhadei Diversion by Karnataka

 India
3
France Bars Right-Wing Group from Engaging in Anti-Migrant Activities

France Bars Right-Wing Group from Engaging in Anti-Migrant Activities

 France
4
West Bengal Faces Raw Jute Crisis: Meetings, Proposals, and Enforcement

West Bengal Faces Raw Jute Crisis: Meetings, Proposals, and Enforcement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026