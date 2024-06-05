Left Menu

Manchester City Takes Legal Action Against Premier League

Manchester City is engaging in legal action against the Premier League over rules concerning commercial revenues. The club claims discrimination regarding regulations introduced to ensure fair market value for deals linked to club ownership. An arbitration meeting is set to last two weeks, starting Monday.

Manchester City is reportedly initiating legal proceedings against the English Premier League over the league's regulations concerning commercial revenues. These rules aim to ensure that commercial deals linked to clubs' ownership represent fair market value, preventing clubs from artificially inflating revenues.

According to The Times, a 165-page legal document indicates that Manchester City claims discrimination under these rules, which were introduced in December 2021 with amendments agreed upon in February 2022. The club, owned by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, argues that the regulations unfairly target them.

An arbitration meeting to settle the dispute is scheduled to begin on Monday and will last for two weeks. This comes while Manchester City faces over 100 charges from the league for alleged financial misconduct, accusations the club denies. Premier League clubs will gather for their Annual General Meeting on Thursday to discuss issues like the potential scrapping of VAR and the introduction of a spending cap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

