London Court Upholds $65 Billion Arbitration Award Against Russia

In a significant legal development, London's High Court affirmed the right of former Yukos investors to enforce a $65 billion arbitration award against Russia. This decision comes in the wake of a lengthy legal struggle concerning the expropriation of Yukos, once a prominent oil group.

The arbitration tribunal in The Hague initially awarded over $50 billion to the claimants in 2014. Since then, the award has escalated with interest to over $65 billion. Russia's repeated appeals to overturn the award, citing it had not agreed to arbitration jurisdiction, were dismissed in multiple countries, including the Netherlands and Britain.

Despite ongoing resistance, and allegations of fraud against Yukos' former owners, the High Court has now ruled in favor of enforcing the award. This decision sets a precedent for further asset recovery efforts, although the process may be lengthy and complicated, with less than $2 million recovered to date.

