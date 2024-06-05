West Ham Bids Farewell to Angelo Ogbonna After Nine Memorable Years
West Ham United's centre back Angelo Ogbonna is departing the club after nine impactful years. The 36-year-old Italian made 201 Premier League appearances and was pivotal in their Europa Conference League win. Despite battling injuries, Ogbonna remains a beloved figure for his contributions on and off the field.
West Ham United centre back Angelo Ogbonna is leaving the club after nine years in east London, the Premier League side said on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Italy international made 201 Premier League appearances for the club and was part of their Europa Conference League-winning side last year.
The former Juventus player struggled with several injuries during his time at West Ham, including a cruciate ligament tear suffered in 2021 that kept him out for almost a year. "When he was not playing, Ogbonna was always a willing supporter of the club's community work," West Ham said in a statement. "He will always be a beloved member of the West Ham United family."
