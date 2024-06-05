Left Menu

West Ham Bids Farewell to Angelo Ogbonna After Nine Memorable Years

West Ham United's centre back Angelo Ogbonna is departing the club after nine impactful years. The 36-year-old Italian made 201 Premier League appearances and was pivotal in their Europa Conference League win. Despite battling injuries, Ogbonna remains a beloved figure for his contributions on and off the field.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:11 IST
West Ham United centre back Angelo Ogbonna is leaving the club after nine years in east London, the Premier League side said on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Italy international made 201 Premier League appearances for the club and was part of their Europa Conference League-winning side last year.

The former Juventus player struggled with several injuries during his time at West Ham, including a cruciate ligament tear suffered in 2021 that kept him out for almost a year. "When he was not playing, Ogbonna was always a willing supporter of the club's community work," West Ham said in a statement. "He will always be a beloved member of the West Ham United family."

