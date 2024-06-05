Portia Archer Takes Helm at WTA: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has appointed Portia Archer as chief executive in place of Steve Simon who will remain as the organisation's chairman, the governing body of women's tennis said on Wednesday.

Archer, previously a senior executive at the National Basketball Association (NBA) who has worked for NBC Sports Group, HBO and the BBC, will take up her WTA role on July 29. As WTA chairman, Simon will focus on governance and strategic development while Archer will be responsible for day-to-day strategy and operations.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join the team as we deliver our ambitions for the Tour and write the next chapter of the WTA story," Archer said. Simon had come under fire from the players over the decision to hold the 2023 WTA Finals outdoors in the Mexican resort of Cancun. They were later moved to Saudi Arabia in another decision that was widely criticised.

Anne Worcester and Stacey Allaster are former female CEOs of the WTA.

