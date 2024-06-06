Mbappe Shines as France Defeats Luxembourg 3-0 in Pre-Euro 2024 Friendly

France strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win over Luxembourg in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly in Metz on Wednesday as striker Kylian Mbappe sealed the win after delivering two assists.

Forward Randal Kolo Muani put France in front just before the break, heading in from a precise Mbappe pass, before Jonathan Clauss's thunderous strike from outside the box doubled the advantage in the 70th minute. Mbappe added a third 15 minutes later with a low, first-time shot from near the penalty spot for his 47th goal for Les Bleus.

The 25-year-old, who finalised his widely anticipated move to Real Madrid on Monday, has now been involved in 80 goals for France in 78 games. "(Mbappe) is a formidable leader ever since he's been with us," said manager Didier Deschamps.

"He did a good job today... his head and body weren't used to playing very much these past couple of weeks, so some juice was missing... but he decided he wants to win everything, it's gotten way better for him. He has been a good example all week." The World Cup runners-up had Luxembourg pinned back inside their own half for large chunks of the opening 45 minutes but the visitors' disciplined defence held firm to thwart their efforts.

Ranked 87th, Luxembourg missed out on what could have been their first-ever major tournament with a 2-0 loss to Georgia in their Euro 2024 qualification playoff semi-final. Goalkeeper Anthony Moris denied Mbappe from close range before the half-hour mark until Kolo Muani found a way in two minutes before halftime.

Little changed after the break as France, who are among the favourites to win Euro 2024, continued to dominate and substitute defender Clauss increased their lead from another Mbappe assist before the striker wrapped up the scoring. Forward Bradley Barcola, who set up Mbappe, made his France debut when he replaced Marcus Thuram in the 81st minute.

"It's a source of pride, I was really looking forward to this match to show what I can do," said the 21-year-old. "I'm happy, I made an assist and we won 3-0. No pressure, it's a friendly match, (but) I gave everything."

France play Canada on Sunday in Bordeaux in their last warm-up match before Euro 2024 starts on June 14. France, who were knocked out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 on penalties by Switzerland, face Austria on June 17 before playing the Netherlands on June 21 and Poland four days later.

