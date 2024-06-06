Sports Highlights: NFL Moves, French Open Drama, MLB Stars Shine

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Corey Linsley released by Chargers, expected to retire

The Los Angeles Chargers released Corey Linsley on Wednesday, paving the way for the former All-Pro center to retire. Linsley, 32, competed in three games last season before being diagnosed with a non-emergent heart issue. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Sept. 30.

Browns sign GM Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski to extensions

The Cleveland Browns signed general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski to contract extensions on Wednesday. Terms of the deals were not disclosed for Berry and Stefanski, who arrived in Cleveland ahead of the 2020 season. Two playoff berths and two NFL Coach of the Year awards for Stefanski apparently were reason enough for the Browns to extend their contracts.

Steelers sign CB Cameron Sutton

Cornerback Cameron Sutton signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.

Tennis-Paolini upsets Rybakina to reach French Open semis

Italian surprise package Jasmine Paolini staved off a fightback from fourth seed Elena Rybakina to seal a stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 win on Wednesday and advance to the French Open semi-finals for the first time. The 12th-seeded Paolini set up a last-four showdown with either Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka or Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who meet in the quarter-finals later on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Motor racing-Verstappen needs to end his M sequence in Montreal

Max Verstappen was dominant in Montreal a year ago, leading every lap from pole, but he faces a fight for a third successive Canadian Grand Prix victory this weekend. There have been three different winners in the last three races and, after winning 19 of 22 in the most one-sided Formula One season last year, Red Bull's triple world champion has now failed to win three of the last six.

MLB roundup: Luis Gil keeps rolling as Yanks best Twins

Rookie Luis Gil allowed one hit in six scoreless innings to win his seventh straight start and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the New York Yankees earned a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. New York, which is riding a six-game winning streak, has won 10 of its past 12 games and 17 of its past 21. Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton went deep and Aaron Judge had a two-run double for the Yankees.

Ex-Islanders coach Lane Lambert hired by Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs named Lane Lambert as an associate coach on Wednesday. He joins the staff of Craig Berube, hired May 17 to replace Sheldon Keefe. Toronto fired Keefe after the Maple Leafs lost their first-round playoff series to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

NBA-Favored Celtics battle Doncic and the Mavs in NBA Finals

A Celtics team desperate for championship glory face Luka Doncic and a Dallas Mavericks squad eager to play spoiler in an intriguing NBA Finals matchup that tips off Thursday in Boston. Led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the sharpshooting Celtics have had a relatively easy road to the finals.

Astros' Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier to have surgery, out for season

Houston Astros right-handers Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier each are scheduled to undergo right elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Surgery for Urquidy is planned for Wednesday while Javier will have surgery on Thursday, the team announced.

NBA nears rights deal worth $76 billion with NBC, ESPN and Amazon, WSJ reports

The National Basketball Association is closing in on media rights deals with Comcast-owned NBC, Disney's ESPN, and Amazon.com that would generate about $76 billion in media revenue over 11 years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Rights to the widely watched professional basketball league are a prized possession for media companies. Sports content continues to attract a reliable and loyal audience at a time when traditional TV businesses are losing millions of subscribers to cord-cutting.

