T20 WC 2024: Uganda win toss, opt to bowl first against Papua New Guinea

Uganda skipper Brain Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixture at the Providence Stadium on on Thursday. PNG and Uganda are placed in Group C along with New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan.

Both teams are entering this game after suffering losses in their opening match of the campaign. On one side, where the PNG team lost to host West Indies by five wickets, on the other hand, Uganda lost to Afghanistan by 125 runs. "We will bowl. We played here previously, we know exactly what to do. We had a discussion, just need to bat well and not lose wickets in clusters. Two changes for us," Masaba said after winning the toss.

PNG skipper Assad Vala said that they would have bowled as well if they have won the toss. "We were also looking to field, but we'll need to bat well now. We spoke about some areas where we can improve, we played some good cricketagainst a Test playing nation. One change for us." Vala said

Uganda (Playing XI): Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga. Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko. (ANI)

