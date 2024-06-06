Rohit Sharna completes 600 sixes in international cricket

During the clash between India and Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma completed 600 sixes in international cricket. Rohit scored 52 runs from 37 runs at a strike rate of 140.54. He slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes in New York on Wednesday, however, his knock was cut short after he suffered an injury and had to leave the crease after the end of the 10th over.

With these three in the match, Rohit completed 600 sixes in international cricket. During this match, the opener also became the second player to score 4000+ runs across all three formats after Virat Kohli. The 37-year-old also completed 4000 runs in the T20Is after his stupendous knock against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024. Currently, in T20Is, he has 4026 runs in 144 matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 139.98. He also slammed five centuries and 30 fifties in the 20-over format.

Rohit has 4137 runs in Tests, 10, 709 runs in ODIs and 4001 runs in the T20Is. On the other hand, Kohli has 8848 runs in Tests, 13, 848 runs in the ODIs, and 4038 runs in T20Is. In this fixture, Rohit also completed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup.

Currently, in the T20 World Cups, Rohit has scored 1015 runs in 40 matches and 37 innings at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 128.48. He is also the third-highest run-getter in the marquee event. Recapping the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The Indian bowlers put pressure on Irish batters from the start and had them struggling at 50/8. Some fightback from Gerath Delany (26 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Joshua Little (14 in 13 balls, with two fours) helped Ireland push the total to 96 in 16 overs.

Hardik Pandya (3/27), Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), Mohammed Siraj (1/13) and Axar Patel (1/3) put up fine bowling performances. During the run-chase of 97 runs, a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma (52 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and a supportive knock by Rishabh Pant (36* in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India secure an eight-wicket win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)