Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: VELS University wins after beating Karpagam University in final

VELS University became the first Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs 2024 champion with a thumping 49-19 win over Karpagam University at the Velammal Bodhi Campus on Thursday.

VELS University celebrating after winning Yuva Kabaddi Series. (Picture: Yuva Kabaddi Series). Image Credit: ANI
VELS University became the first Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs 2024 champion with a thumping 49-19 win over Karpagam University at the Velammal Bodhi Campus on Thursday. After winning the toss, VELS University came out all guns blazing and Satish's Super Raid of 5 points in the fourth minute gave his team a 10-1 lead. The champions went into the half-time break leading 28-9 and there was little Karpagam University could have done to stem the tide.

The finale was witnessed by the Head Coach of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team Haryana Steelers' Manpreet Singh along with the President of Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association, Solai Raja and General Secretary, Safiulla. The Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs 2024 witnessed a total of 16 teams, comprising over 320 players, face off in an exciting custom-made tournament format that witnessed a total of 121 matches played in three stages.

VELS University took home a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh while the runners-up received Rs 10 lakh. KR Sports' Ganganath Krishnan topped the best raiders chart with a total of 161 raid points and was awarded a prize money of Rs 50,000.

Sakthivel Thangavelu of Karpagam University earned Rs 50,000 after being named the best defender with 58 tackle points. (ANI)

