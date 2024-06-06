Left Menu

Young Titans: Sinner vs. Alcaraz Set for French Open Showdown

Jannik Sinner, 22, and Carlos Alcaraz, 21, are set to clash in the French Open semi-final, continuing their fierce rivalry. Alcaraz, with two Grand Slam titles and a former No.1 rank, faces Sinner, the Australian Open winner and imminent No. 1. Both players have showcased exceptional skills and mutual respect on the court.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:28 IST
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • France

The tennis world is abuzz as Jannik Sinner, 22, and Carlos Alcaraz, 21, prepare to face off in the French Open semi-final. The rivalry is intense and evenly matched, with both players holding four victories in their previous eight encounters.

Spain's Alcaraz, already a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, brings a fierce competitive spirit. Italy's Sinner, fresh off his Australian Open win, is set to rise to No. 1, adding more excitement to this high-stakes match.

"No one has ever played like Alcaraz. No chance. And Sinner? The same thing," remarked Mats Wilander, a former world No. 1 and three-time French Open champion. The duo's performances are pushing the boundaries of the sport, promising an electrifying semi-final that will cement their places as the next greats in tennis.

