Diksha Dagar Faces Tough Start at Volvo Scandinavian Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar struggled during the middle phase of her round, concluding with a 3-over 75 on day one of the Volvo Scandinavian Open.

In the men's section, Shubhankar Sharma, the sole Indian male competitor, began his round from the tenth hole. He started strong with three consecutive birdies from the 10th to the 12th hole. After three pars, Sharma bogeyed the Par-4 16th and was 2-under through seven holes.

Competing in the mixed event for the fourth consecutive year, Diksha opened her round from the tenth hole, making four bogeys against a single birdie. Despite five pars, she bogeyed the 15th, 16th, and 18th holes, then briefly recovered with a birdie on the fourth hole before dropping another shot on the seventh. She will now require a very low round to make the cut. The Scandinavian Open is a mixed event featuring 78 men from the DP World Tour and 78 women from the Ladies European Tour, sharing a single prize pool. South African golfer Dylan Frittelli is leading the field with a bogey-free 7-under 65, closely followed by Malaysia's Gavin Green with a 66, including eight birdies and two bogeys. Local favorite Linn Grant, a former tournament winner from Sweden, led the women's field with a 5-under 67, tied with Scott Jamieson, David Law from Scotland, Lauren Walsh from Ireland, and Swedish Sebastian Soderberg, who was 5-under through just eight holes.

