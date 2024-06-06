The Unmatchable Legacy of Sunil Chhetri: A Tribute from Syed Rahim Nabi

On Thursday, former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi praised Sunil Chhetri, who announced his retirement from international football after the World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait. Nabi underscored the difficulty of surpassing Chhetri's records, though he expressed hope that someone will eventually rise to fill his shoes.

Nabi commented, 'The records that Chhetri has set will be extremely difficult to surpass,' speaking at East Bengal club's ground before the crucial match at Salt Lake Stadium. He drew parallels with other greats, noting how Bhaichung Bhutia succeeded IM Vijayan, and Chhetri succeeded Bhutia.

Nabi also commended Chhetri for his longevity and adaptability in the game. Reflecting on Chhetri's career, he said, 'It's a matter of pride that FIFA paid tribute to Chhetri, placing him alongside all-time greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Indian football has seen significant progress, especially with the advent of the Indian Super League, but more focus on grassroots levels is necessary.'

Nabi emphasized the cultural importance of sports, saying, 'People recognize countries by their sportspersons more than their political leaders. Everyone knows Messi; sports play an essential role.' Former Indian international Mehtab Hossein also lauded Chhetri's professionalism and hard work before the Kuwait match, affirming that filling Chhetri's shoes will be a daunting task for at least the next decade.

Mehtab remarked, 'Chhetri always had the attributes of a striker—cool-headed and full of self-belief in the striking area. The team should play for their captain tonight.' Besides being an excellent player, Chhetri is known to be a remarkable person readily available to those who need him.

