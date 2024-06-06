Sunil Chhetri's Emotional Farewell as India Draws with Kuwait

Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic Indian footballer, bid an emotional farewell to international football in a goalless draw against Kuwait, a result that significantly dented India's World Cup qualifying hopes.

Chhetri, who has been a beacon of hope for Indian football, was visibly emotional at the end of the match. His teammates honored him with a guard of honour as he struggled to hold back tears, a symbolic farewell to his 19-year-long international career. With 94 international goals, Chhetri stands fourth on the list of highest scorers, behind stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Despite their spirited performance, India now faces an uphill task against Asian champions Qatar to keep their World Cup dreams alive. A win against Qatar is imperative, while Kuwait could secure their spot with a victory over Afghanistan. All eyes were on Chhetri as he took a final lap of the Salt Lake Stadium, with fans chanting his name in unison.

