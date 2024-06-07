Left Menu

Historic Victory: USA Beats Pakistan in Super Over

The United States secured a surprising victory over Pakistan in a Super Over during the Twenty20 World Cup in Dallas. Despite Pakistan's strong comeback to score 159-7, the U.S. scored 159-3 to force a Super Over, where the USA edged out Pakistan with an 18-1 finish.

Updated: 07-06-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 01:43 IST
The United States beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas on Thursday in one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history to secure their second win of the tournament. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, recovered from a poor start to score 159-7 but the U.S. plundered 14 runs from their final over to finish on 159-3 and send the match to a Super Over.

The tournament co-hosts made 18-1, helped by two wides from Pakistan, before restricting their opponents to 13-1 to seal a famous victory. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

