Oman's Cricket Team: Ready to Make Waves at the T20 World Cup

As Oman gears up for the Twenty20 World Cup, expectations are high for the Gulf nation to finally make its mark. Captain Jatinder Singh, with a mix of experience and fresh talent, believes this could be their breakthrough moment. Set to compete from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka, the team's goal is clear.

Oman's cricket team has only two World Cup victories since joining the International Cricket Council in 2014. Singh, who has made 1,605 T20I runs, remains hopeful about their chances. 'With our current team, anything is possible,' said Singh, highlighting the event's opportunity.

Oman faces powerful opponents in Group B, including Australia and Sri Lanka, but Singh is optimistic. 'Our spin-dominated side should suit Sri Lanka's pitches,' he noted. Personal resilience, despite injury scares, and inspiration from players like Virat Kohli drive his optimism as Oman prepares to face Zimbabwe on February 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)