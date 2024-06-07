Kush Maini's Dream F1 Debut with Alpine Team

India's budding racing star, Kush Maini, achieved a significant milestone this week by completing his maiden Formula 1 test with the BWT Alpine F1 Team.

The 23-year-old showcased his talent in the A522 F1 car during Alpine's young driver test programme, held in Austria.

This marked his first experience with a modern-spec F1 car and his second test with the BWT Alpine team—his first being at the Bahrain International Circuit in 2023 after joining the Alpine Academy.

Maini reflected on his experience, stating, 'My first full day in a Formula 1 car is complete in Spielberg. It was a dream come true and better than I could have imagined. I am immensely grateful to the BWT Alpine F1 Team for believing in me.'

He also praised the Race Support Team for their exceptional support in ensuring a smooth and efficient test run. 'Their hard work and effort does not go unnoticed, so a big thank you to them,' he added.

This event is part of the young driver testing programme, which Maini will continue to participate in as part of the Alpine Academy's driver development initiative.

