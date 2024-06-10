From Glucose Monitors to Game-Winning Home Runs: Exciting Sports Updates

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympic athletes turn to diabetes tech in pursuit of medals

Olympians including Dutch marathon runner Abdi Nageeye are using a new tool they hope will boost their medal chances this summer: tiny monitors that attach to the skin to track blood glucose levels. Continuous glucose monitors or CGMs were developed for use by diabetes patients but their makers, led by Abbott and Dexcom, also spy opportunities in sports and wellness.

MLB roundup: Angels rally, walk off Astros

Logan O'Hoppe's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels rallied from a 7-5 deficit with two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, setting up O'Hoppe's dramatic finish in the ninth. Kevin Pillar singled with one out against Astros closer Josh Hader, bringing up O'Hoppe, who turned on the first pitch he saw.

WNBA opens with highest attendance in 26 years

The WNBA registered its highest attendance in 26 years for an opening month to the season as well as its most-watched start. The league announced Monday that 400,000 fans attended games since the season tipped off on May 14 through the end of the month, its highest since nearly the league's inception; the WNBA began play in 1997. Further, more than half of all WNBA games were sellouts, which is a 156 percent increase year over year, according to the release.

Frank Carroll, coach of Olympic figure skaters, dies at 85

Frank Carroll, coach of some of the most prominent American figure skaters in his long career, died Sunday at age 85. U.S. Figure Skating confirmed Carroll's death in a statement posted to social media but did not release a cause.

Report: Commanders pay Brandon McManus rest of signing bonus

The Washington Commanders paid kicker Brandon McManus the other half of his signing bonus despite releasing him, Pro Football Talk reported Monday. The team paid McManus the first 50 percent of the $1.5 million bonus at signing, with the other half due Friday. However, the team released him in the aftermath of a civil lawsuit that was filed against him for an alleged incident while the kicker was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Olympics-Lee's performance at U.S. Championships lifted by Biles pep talk

Sunisa Lee thought her chances of making the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics had crumbled after an awful vault at the national championships earlier this month but some words of encouragement from team mate Simone Biles helped to turn her meet around. Since winning gold in the all-around at the Tokyo Olympics Lee has spent time sidelined with kidney illnesses and needed a strong performance at the pressure packed competition to stay in the running for the five-person Paris squad.

Golf-Scheffler in top form heading into US Open at Pinehurst

Scottie Scheffler, freed of charges from his arrest outside the PGA Championship last month, enters the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina this week as the clear favourite while Xander Schauffele hopes to build on his major breakthrough. In addition to building on an already remarkable year on the golf course, Scheffler will undoubtedly be hoping this week goes smoother than his time in Louisville, Kentucky, last month when he was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship.

Jrue Holiday, Celtics take 2-0 NBA Finals lead over Mavs

BOSTON -- Although he considers himself part of the supporting cast, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday looked like a star on Sunday night. Holiday racked up team highs in points with 26 and rebounds with 11, leading Boston to a 105-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Golf-Five storylines to follow at this week's US Open

Five storylines to follow as the best players in the world descend upon Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina this week for the June 13-16 U.S. Open. SCHEFFLER BACK ON MAJOR STAGE

Basketball-No hard feelings for Clark after failing to make Olympic team

First overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark has no bitterness about being left off the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, as the Indiana Fever guard said on Sunday that the decision gave her added motivation. USA Today broke the news over the weekend that Clark had not made the cut for the team that will travel to the Paris Games. Clark, the all-time leading NCAA scorer, confirmed the news to reporters.

