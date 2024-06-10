King of Our Casteels: Koen Casteels Joins Al-Qadsiah on Three-Year Contract

Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels has joined Al-Qadsiah on a three-year contract as a free agent, the newly promoted Saudi Pro League club announced on Monday. "King of our Casteels" Al-Qadsiah, who last month won the Saudi second-tier title, said on social media.

Al-Qadsiah added that 31-year-old Casteels, who played for VfL Wolfsburg last season, will join until 2027. Casteels was named as first choice for Belgium at the European Championship in Germany by coach Domenico Tedesco, who had a spat with Real Madrid keeper Courtois last year.

Saudi Aramco-owned Al-Qadsiah also signed Cagliari's versatile Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez, 28, on a free transfer last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)