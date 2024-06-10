Indian Football Team Faces Crucial Post-Chhetri Challenge Against Qatar

The Indian football team, in the throes of a significant transition following the retirement of its talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, is set to face a formidable challenge against Qatar in a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday.

Chhetri, who has been the beacon of Indian football for over a decade, hung up his international boots after a goalless draw against Kuwait last week in Kolkata. His absence leaves a palpable void, with the team now led by 32-year-old goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who has 72 international caps to his name.

India stands on the cusp of a defining moment. A win against two-time Asian champions Qatar would propel them into the third round of World Cup Qualifiers, while a defeat would extinguish their World Cup hopes. Qatar, already through to the next stage, poses a significant threat with a youthful squad eager to prove their mettle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)