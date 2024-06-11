Inglis, Down included in New Zealand Cricket women's central contract list for 2024-25 season

New Zealand Cricket announced the women's central contract list for the 2024-25 season. The right-handed batter, Lauren Down, returned to the central contract list, and wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis was handed her first central contract offer.

Recently, Down was named in the White Ferns ODI squad for the upcoming England tour. Inglis was handed a contract after her set of scintillating performances for the New Zealand A side against England A in a One Day series in March.

She also impressed with dominant performances for the Otago Sparks in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. Inglis finished the competition as the second-highest run-scorer. Wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout retired from international cricket and was not included in the contract list. While Kate Anderson, did not receive a central contract for the upcoming season. The rest of the players include core players who have retained their contracts.

The 2024-25 contracting period begins on August 1, with players having until June 17 to accept their offers. New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer talked about the 17-player contract list and feels, all the players included will be a key part of the next year.

"We've landed on a strong list of 17 names that we think are going to play an important part over the next 12 months. It's a familiar group made up of experienced and younger players that we believe are going to drive this team forward," said head coach Ben Sawyer in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket. "I'm excited about the way this group is progressing together and what they can achieve over the next year," he added.

One of the significant focuses was identifying players for the 2025 ODI World Cup. Sawyer stated that strong domestic season of Inglis was a key factor in her selection. "A big part of the selection process this year was looking at who could take part in the 2025 ODI World Cup. Polly, had a great domestic season with both bat and gloves, and for that, she has been rewarded with a contract," he added.

"Izzy Gaze at the moment is our number one keeper in both formats and she deserves that spot, but we need a backup keeper; we've spoken to Polly about that and she's forced her way into this group," Sawyer noted. Full list: Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

