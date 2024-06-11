Switzerland Soccer Federation Raises Concerns Over Training Camp Field
The Switzerland soccer federation lodged a complaint about the quality of the training camp's playing surface in Germany for the European Championship. The Swiss team first trained on Monday at the Stuttgarter Kickers' stadium and were dissatisfied. Despite concerns, they decided to use the field due to travel constraints.
Country:
- Germany
The Switzerland soccer federation has formally complained about the quality of the playing surface at its training camp in Germany, a significant concern ahead of the European Championship.
The Swiss squad began their training on Monday at Stuttgarter Kickers' home stadium, which featured a newly laid field. However, the freshness of the turf did not meet the expectations for top-tier play, prompting the complaint.
Switzerland's team is set to play against Hungary on Saturday in Cologne, with Group A matches against host Germany and Scotland also on the schedule. Coach Murat Yakin was visibly dissatisfied with the field conditions during an inspection at Waldau Stadium. Despite the complaint, the alternative training facility was deemed impractical due to excessive travel time.
