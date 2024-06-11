Left Menu

Switzerland Soccer Federation Raises Concerns Over Training Camp Field

The Switzerland soccer federation lodged a complaint about the quality of the training camp's playing surface in Germany for the European Championship. The Swiss team first trained on Monday at the Stuttgarter Kickers' stadium and were dissatisfied. Despite concerns, they decided to use the field due to travel constraints.

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:39 IST
Switzerland Soccer Federation Raises Concerns Over Training Camp Field
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Switzerland soccer federation has formally complained about the quality of the playing surface at its training camp in Germany, a significant concern ahead of the European Championship.

The Swiss squad began their training on Monday at Stuttgarter Kickers' home stadium, which featured a newly laid field. However, the freshness of the turf did not meet the expectations for top-tier play, prompting the complaint.

Switzerland's team is set to play against Hungary on Saturday in Cologne, with Group A matches against host Germany and Scotland also on the schedule. Coach Murat Yakin was visibly dissatisfied with the field conditions during an inspection at Waldau Stadium. Despite the complaint, the alternative training facility was deemed impractical due to excessive travel time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024