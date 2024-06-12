India Starts Strong at Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 in Dalian

The Indian men's and women's squash teams have made an impactful start in the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024, held in Dalian, China. Both teams secured significant victories, propelling their campaign forward.

The men's team, despite the absence of an injured Abhay Singh, showcased resilience by overpowering Kuwait with a 2-1 win. Veteran player Velavan Senthilkumar led the charge, ensuring a strong performance. Conversely, the women's team demonstrated remarkable prowess, winning against Macau (2-1) and Mongolia (3-0), with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan at the helm.

In their second group match, the Indian men's team faced a setback, losing to Japan. The complete results of this match are eagerly awaited. The championship continues to capture the attention of squash enthusiasts.

