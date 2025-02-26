Current Sports News: Triumphs, Tests, and Transitions

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly accepted the invitation to the White House, traditionally extended to Super Bowl champions, despite earlier rumors suggesting owner Jeffrey Lurie might decline the visit.

In soccer news, Inter Miami's star Lionel Messi faces a fine after an altercation with a New York City FC coach. The incident, captured on video, occurred following a tense 2-2 draw in Miami.

Meanwhile, in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton gears up for testing with his new team Ferrari, marking a significant transition from his long career with Mercedes.

