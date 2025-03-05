Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Chiefs trade G Joe Thuney to Bears for '26 fourth-round pick

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney is headed to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year's draft, according to multiple reports. Thuney started at left tackle late in the season for the Chiefs and manned that spot for Kansas City in the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears agreed to a trade for Rams guard Jonah Jackson, parting with a 2025 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Tiger Woods: 'heart not into practicing right now'

It doesn't look like Tiger Woods will be playing in next week's Players Championship, if his remarks at Tuesday's TGL event are any indication. With the Masters looming five weeks away, it may prove a challenge for the 15-time major champion to be ready for Augusta.

Motor racing-Haas, America's F1 team, face competition for the tag

When Haas showed off their livery at Formula One's launch spectacular in London last month, they presented themselves as "America's F1 team" in a video fronted by U.S. country singer Kane Brown. "MoneyGram Haas F1 isn't just a team. It's a symbol of grit, determination and a drive that defines the American way," he drawled.

Browns, holding No. 2 pick, host trio of top prospects

As the Browns inch closer to the start of the 2025 league year next week, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has kept his focus on the draft class. The Browns hosted three of the top-ranked prospects in the class on Wednesday: Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter as well as quarterbacks Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado).

Report: Raiders to release QB Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew was informed he will be released by the Las Vegas Raiders when the league year begins next week, NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Minshew, 28, signed a two-year contract in last offseason and made nine starts in the 10 games in which he appeared last season. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions before a broken collarbone ended his season.

LIV Golf CEO, Bryson DeChambeau keen on circuit's future

New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil and Bryson DeChambeau each said they were pleased with the direction of the upstart circuit while speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of the tournament in Hong Kong. "In terms of how we're doing, it's been fun," O'Neil said. "I've been on the job about two months as CEO, and I've seen nothing but momentum, starting with a big U.S. television deal with FOX and then a big television deal in the UK with ITV, marketing partners at a rate we've never quite seen before. We're having quite a bit of fun. Life is pretty good."

Blue Jackets F Mathieu Olivier inks 6-year extension

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier signed a six-year, $18 million contract extension on Wednesday. Olivier, 28, was in line to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The contract will run through the 2030-31 campaign.

NBA-LeBron James becomes first NBA player to score 50,000 total points

LeBron James reached another milestone in his unprecedented NBA career on Tuesday, becoming the first player to score 50,000 total points after hitting a three pointer in the first quarter of the Lakers' blowout win over the Pelicans in Los Angeles. James entered the contest with 49,999 combined regular season and playoff points and drained a shot from deep to add another landmark moment to his storied career.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Aaron Rodgers is going to have big year

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready to return with a flourish, and he is hopeful that it comes with the four-time NFL MVP wearing silver and black. The star pass rusher defended Rodgers Tuesday on own podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."

Soccer-World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey to feature halftime show

The 2026 World Cup final will feature its first ever halftime show, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. The 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament will feature 104 matches instead of the previous 64 games, including an additional knockout round.

